Founder of the Divine Word International church, Archbishop Adonteng Boateng has clarified his involvement in Great Ampong’s apology to Daddy Lumba.

During his ordainment in Archbishop Adonteng’s church, Ampong apologise to Daddy Lumba and every other person he might have offended, as he starts a new ministry.

The gesture led to speculations that Ampong was coerced to apologise to the highlife legend.

But Archbishop Adonteng indicated that, the decision to apologise was made willingly by Ampong.

He said he merely suggested the apology and Ampong accepted it in good faith.

He added that Ampong, as an adult, had the autonomy to refuse but he asked for forgiveness to embrace a new spiritual realm.

The Archbishop expressed his disappointment over the incident, stressing the importance of showing respect to elders.

He noted that Lumba, being an elder, deserved respect from Ampong regardless of the situation.

It is this principle he conveyed to Ampong, who understood, agreed with the stance and voluntary rendered the public apology.

Archbishop Adonteng also mentioned his long-standing relationship with Ampong, who has been part of the ministry since its early days.

He described Ampong as a devout individual dedicated to the ways of God, someone who would hold a high rank if he were in the military due to his influential role in society.