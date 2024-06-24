NBA Africa (www.NBA.com) and New Era Education, a Cairo-based educational services and school management company that seeks to bring high-quality educational institutions to Egypt to provide Egyptian students with the best possible education opportunities, today announced a multiyear collaboration for New Era Education to launch and operate the first NBA Basketball School in Africa.

Located at Uppingham School Cairo, an international school in New Giza, Egypt, NBA Basketball School will launch in January 2025 for Uppingham School youth ages 5-18. The year-round, tuition-based basketball development program will cover on-court training, skill development and basketball education for all skill levels.

“The launch of Africa’s first NBA Basketball School is a significant milestone in our continued efforts to grow the game in Egypt and across the continent,” said Head of NBA Egypt Mohamed Abdel-motaleb Soliman. “This landmark initiative will provide Uppingham School Cairo students with the opportunity to learn the game the right way and progress their development under the guidance of NBA-selected coaches.”

“The collaboration with NBA Africa on the NBA Basketball School program underscores our dedication to providing youth with opportunities for growth and development, both on-and-off the court,” said New Era Education Board Chairman Dr. Tamer Tammam. “Through this initiative, our students and their families will access a world-class training program that fosters leadership skills and promotes overall personal growth.”

NBA Basketball School will build on the league’s previous initiatives in Cairo, including the last three Basketball Africa League Nile Conference group phases, Jr. NBA clinics for local youth, the 18th edition of Basketball Without Borders Africa, the launch of the NBA Egypt office in January 2023, and more.

The NBA Basketball School curriculum, which is designed to develop players and provide parents, coaches and organizations with a better understanding of the process of improvement, was created by the NBA’s International Basketball Operations department in consultation with current and former NBA coaches, players and player development specialists. Since 2017, NBA Basketball Schools have been launched in Australia, Brazil, China, the Dominican Republic, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lithuania, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uruguay.

