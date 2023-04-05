Countryside Black Sherif Sarkodie has maintained its lead from Week 12. The song has over 1.3 million views on Youtube after a month.

Great Ampong’s ‘Style Bia Bi’ made it to the top three and is second on the chart this week. In the previous week, the song moved from number 9 to the 4th slot.

For the past three weeks, Daddy Lumba’s ‘Ofon Na 3di Ns3m Fo’ has stood strong to remain number three on the Adom Music Chart.

Sarkodie ft Ink Boy One Million Cedis moved up to the 4th position in this week’s music countdown.

After weeks of being in the top three, ‘Ohemaa’ by Skyface SDW ft O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap Kotm, Kwaku DMC, and Jay Bahd drops to number 5.

‘Fa No Fom’ by DJ Azonto has progressed to number 6 in Week 13 of the Adom Music Chart.

Bhim Nation boss, Stonebwoy’s ‘More of You’ dropped to 7.

Last week, ‘Cold and Trophies’ by Medikal and his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah made its debut on the Adom Music Chart. It also maintained the number 8 spot.

‘My Meditation’ by Diana Hamilton was number 9 and remains there this week.

Breakthrough song for Piesie Esther, ‘Waye Me Yie’ since its release has dominated music streaming platforms and charts. For this week, the song makes it into the top 10 list.

‘Cryptocurrency’ by Kuami Eugene and American-based singer Rotimi returns on the chart at number 11.

Just a few days ago, the official video was released which has over 500,000 views on Youtube.

Gospel song ‘This Far’ by Ewura Abena remains at number 12 on this week’s chart.

Fameye’s ‘Questions’ dropped from number 11 to 13 in week 13.

‘Pull up’ by Yaw Darling is still at number 14 on Adom FM’s music chart.

‘Ayele’ by Kwesey Pee is still at the 15th spot on the music chart.

KiDi’s ‘Champagne’ drops from number 10 to 16.

Mishasha ft Stonebwoy’s ‘Papabi’ stays at number 17 this week.

Afrobeats singer, Kelvynboy’s ‘Billionaire moved up once to the 18th spot on the chart.

‘Carry Go’ by Sista Afia is on the Adom FM chart for the first time at number 19. After a month after its release, it has amassed over 200, 000 views on Youtube.

Since it made its debut in Week 11, Yaa Jackson’s ‘Baby Mama’ is still at number 20.