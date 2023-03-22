Pioneers of Kumerica and Asakaa Music, Asakaa Boys started the year on a good note with their Ohemaa song.

The song that went viral on TikTok has been trending for months. Skyface SDW, O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap, Kotm, and Jay Bahd’s masterpiece tops the chart in week 11 of the Adom music countdown show.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif’s Countryside song is what you call an instant hit song. Since the song hit the airwaves, it’s been getting the numbers on music streaming platforms.

A few weeks after the official video was released, it has accumulated a million views. The Jamz album’s track is at number 2.

Daddy Lumba’s controversial Ofon Na 3di Ns3m Fo song since its release has been in the trends for months. The song is slated at number 3 this week.

Best New artiste nominee of the 24th VGMA awards, DJ Azonto’s Fa No Fom song takes the number 4 slot for Week 11’s Adom FM music countdown.

Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton comes through at number 5 with her My Meditation song. The song has over 1 million streams on Youtube.

Multiple award-winning gospel singer, Celestine Donkor had her Final Say song on number 6.

Veteran Highlife singer, Kwesey Pee’s Ayele is number 7 on this week’s chart.

After a month of releasing the visualizer for More of You, Stonebwoy’s single has amassed over 500,000 views on YouTube. The song takes the 8th slot on week 11.

Gospel musician, Great Ampong clocks number 9 this week with his Style Bia Bi song.

Rapper, Sarkodie’s Jamz album single One Million Cedis which features Nigerian underground artiste Ink Boy was number 10 for this week’s chart.

He released the music video last week and the numbers look encouraging. Most fans were disappointed when the visuals came out without Ink Boy. Sarkodie is yet to comment on that matter.

Fameye’s Questions which highlights how fragile and short one’s life can be makes the top 11 list at the bottom.

Reigning artiste of the Year, KiDi’s Champagne is seen at number 12 on this week’s Adom FM music chart.

A seven-time nominee for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Piesie Esther’s Waye Me Yie hit song still dominates on the chart at number 13.

Afrobeats singer, Kelvynboy’s Billionaire is at number 14.

Two weeks after American singer, Rotimi expressed interest in working with Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene on his Cryptocurrency single,the song was dropped and it is number 15 on this week’s Adom top 20 countdown.

Asakaa’s very own, Jay Bahd seized the 16th slot with his Anadwo banger.

Ghanaian rapper, King Paluta recruited Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika and Andy Dosty for his Yahitte Remix which took the number 17 spot on the chart.

Rising Afrobeats singer, Yaw Darling’s first single Pull Up was number 18.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian and South African Afropop artiste, Mishasha’s Papabi which features Stonebwoy had the number 19 slot this week.

Actress and singer, Yaa Jackson’s new release Baby Mama made a debut at number 20 for Week 11.

The song addresses the cheating speculations about her boyfriend and baby father. To her, no one is perfect.

MORE: