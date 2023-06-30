In Week 24, King Promise topped the music chart with his Afrobeats song Terminator.

With the official video yet to be dropped, the audio video on Youtube has nearly one million views.

Two months after Nacee dropped the official video for his Aseda hit song, the song has garnered over 2 million views on Youtube.

Stonebwoy’s Into the Future takes third place in this week’s chart. The two-week old video has over 1 million views on YouTube. The song is off his 5th Dimension album.

Adoley by BET nominee Camidoh & GDS is fourth on the Adom Music Chart. The eye-catching video has almost two million views on Youtube. It is one of his songs off his sophomore EP, ‘A Lifetime is Not Enough’. In the past year, the talented Afrobeats singer has taken the global stage by storm.

Kofi Kinaata‘s reggae song Effiakuma Love is number five this week. Known as a highlife pioneer, the Taadi star surprised music fans with this single. The video has over 700,000 views on Youtube.

Rapper Sarkodie’s Countryside which features this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif took the 5th spot this week.

At number 6 is Sure Banker by talented musical duo, R2Bees. The song is from their 2021 ‘Back 2 Basics’ album.

After taking a long break from the musical scene and social media, singer, KiDi released I lied. The visualizer and lyric video have over 1 million views on Youtube.

Four-time VGMA winner, Black Sherif’s Konongo Zongo is number 9. The official video on YouTube has over 5 million views.

Oseikrom Sikanii’s Tactis Twatis featuring Kwaku Smoke took the 10th slot.

Medikal‘s Road Clear is the number 11 song.

The All Stars Rendition of Waye Me Yie originally written and sung by Piesie Esther is number 12 this week.

Jay Bhad’s Odo featuring Skyface SDW, Dope Nation is number 13.

Estelle Safowaa’s He Reigns featuring gospel singer Joe Mettle is the 14th song this week.

Controversial singer DJ Azonto’s Fa No Fom remains on the chart at number 15.

King Paluta’s Yahitte Remix with Kuami Eugene and Andy Dosty is number 16.

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty’s Awiey3 Pa took the 17th slot on the chart this week.

Singers, Dope Nation took the 18th spot with their single Clap.

At number 19 is singer, Wendy Shay’s Heaven off her Enigma EP.

Afrobeats singer, Kelvyn Boy’s Be Like That is at number 20.

ALSO READ: