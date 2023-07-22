King Promise’s Terminator has dominated the Adom FM Music Chart for a straight month. Barely a week after releasing a remix of the hit song which features Nigerian singer and music producer Young John, the video on Youtube has garnered over 500,000 views.

Olivetheboy Good Sin has moved up to number two. The hit song gained a feat in recent mid-year statistics that showed that it was the most streamed Ghanaian music song across all music streaming platforms.

Thanksgiving song Aseda by Nacee has also shown consistency on the music chart for weeks. It retains the third in the 28th week.

Stonebwoy’s Into the Future dropped from the top three and stands at the 4th position.

Rapper, Sarkodie’s Try Me holds the 5th spot on the chart.

Camidoh’s Adoley dropped to the 6th spot.

Effiakuma Love by Highlife singer, Kofi Kinaata moved up number 7 in Week 28 of the Adom FM Music Chart.

Mabel Okyere Anuonyam remains the 8th song on the chart.

R2Bees’ Sure Banker maintained its spot on the chart at number 9.

Oseikrom Sikanii and Kwaku Smoke‘s Tactics Twatis dropped to number 10 on the chart.

KiDi’s I Lied still stands at number 11.

Gospel Singer, Empress Gifty’s Awiey3 Pa moved up and picked the 12th slot.

Asakaa’s Jay Bahd and Skyface SDW’s masterpiece Odo moved up twice and stands at number 13.

Super Super by Efya made progress this week and took the 14th spot.

Afrobeats singer, Kelvyn Boy’s Vero descended to the 15th slot in this week’s chart.

Wendy Shay’s Heaven is the 16th song in Week 28 of the Adom FM Music Chart.

At number 17 is King Paluta’s YaHitte Remix which features Kuami Eugene and Andy Dosty.

Scar by Gyakie and JBee dropped to the 18th spot.

Talented gospel vocalist, Diana Hamilton’s Amen has moved up once this week.

Hosanna by Banzy Banero debuts at number 20. The audio slide video on Youtube has over 100,000 views.