The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has taken a swipe at the Ghana Education Service (GES) over what it says is an embarrassment to public school heads.

GNAT has said it is about time GES acknowledges its own shortcomings and does not take on school heads.

The outburst of the teachers’ association was in reaction to the interdiction of the headmistress of West Africa Senior High School (SHS), Dr Mrs Shine Agatha Ofori, over an unauthorised collection of money from students.

Dr Mrs Ofori has been asked to hand over the school’s administration to the Regional Director of Education pending investigations.

But a statement signed by General Secretary, Thomas Musah, stated the directive was an overdrive.

“This behaviour is bringing the personalities of school heads and teachers and their skills and their competencies into question, disrepute, and opprobrium.

“The GES must put its own house in order internally before going to town every now and then with school heads who have become pawns in its blame game,” the statement read in part.

The statement added GES is at its usual sinister best, seeking to cover up its own shortcomings of not addressing the numerous challenges facing public basic and senior high schools in the country.

“Indeed, we are amazed that the vogue now is the GES interdicting public school heads of unauthorised collection of money from students which in many instances, tum out to be false and subjecting them 10 psychological trauma, moral turpitude and impugning their reputation.

“A few months it was Terna Senior High School, days later it was Aburi Girls and Achimota and hours later Tamale Senior High and Fijai, and now WASS,” the statement lamented.

GNAT further questioned GES if pre-financing of running of schools by the Heads in terms of capitation grant, administrative cost and meeting other overhead costs from their own resources to be recouped later constitute an infraction.

Meanwhile, NAGRAT has called for the reinstatement of Mrs Ofori.

