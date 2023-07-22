Former Member of Parliament for New Juaben North, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, has chided the Minority in Parliament for “shortchanging the nation”.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have chosen party interest instead of the national interest.

Mr Owusu Agyemang’s comment comes after Parliament adjourned proceedings for the umpteenth time due to a lack of quorum.

The Minority had boycotted the House again to support Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson in court.

The NDC MPs have resolved that, until government drops the charges, they will not be in Parliament for national business.

But this position taken by the Minority, Mr Owusu Agyemang said is an affront to national development.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, he maintained that, the NDC MPs are “completely out of order”.

Having been in Parliament for about 16 years, Mr Owusu Agyemang said the conduct of these MPs is very disappointing.

“I’m heartbroken by this Parliament. They are completely out of order and must bow down their heads in shame,” he fumed.

Mr Owusu Agyemang said the equal numbers of MPs for both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party which was supposed to be a blessing is now a curse.