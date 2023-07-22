Presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who engage in dirty campaigns will be punished.

This, according to the Chairman of the Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, is to ensure they don’t give missiles to the opposition ahead of the 2024 general election.

The punishment, he stated, could be severe including banning an aspirants from voting in the flagbearership election.

The NPP Council of Elders Chairman made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday as the party prepares for its super delegates congress in August 26, 2023.

Ahead of the crucial election to reduce the number of aspirants from 10 to five, the presidential aspirants are jostling for votes.

In their quest to woo delegates for their votes, some over enthusiastic supporters tend to throw jabs at their opponents.

Inasmuch as the aspirants have been very circumspect in their utterances, some of their supporters are making things very difficult for them.

But Mr Owusu Agyemang said it will be in the interest of the presidential aspirants to call their supporters to order.

Failure to do that, he stated can cause them their dream of leading the NPP as flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections

The NPP Council of Elders Chairman underscored the need for a clean campaign to ensure a united front in their quest to retain the seat.

Mr Owusu Agyemang assured aspirants of a level playing field before, during and after the elections for a free and fair national delegates congress in November 4, 2023.