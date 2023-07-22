Renowned singer Efya has weighed in on the ongoing saga involving the Sanitation Minister, where a substantial amount of money went missing from her residence, and her househelps are allegedly involved, leading to a court case.

Much like numerous Ghanaians, Efya said she was surprised at the idea of a public official having such an enormous sum of money stored in her house.

She questioned whether there was a designated money room or a secure vault on the premises, humorously speculating if the Minister possessed an underground bunker that could warrant a raid.

Taking to Twitter, Efya shared her thoughts, saying, “How she got all that money at home tho..? Was there a money room..?? Was it the super vault?? Underground?? DID SHE RAID THE BUNKER!!??? Oh lord, soo many questions!!! 😂😂😂😂 Where’s the house girl now?! [SIC]”.

Efya’s comments add to the growing discussion surrounding the perplexing situation at the Minister’s home, as Ghanaians eagerly await further updates on the court case and the missing funds.

All five accused persons were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Susana Ekuful on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

