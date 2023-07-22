All is set for the balloting for position for the flagbearership elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The balloting is to help determine how each aspirant will be positioned on the ballot paper for the party’s super delegates congress slated for August 26, 2023.

In all, 10 people have expressed interest in leading the ruling party in the 2024 general election.

They include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyepong, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The rest are: Economist, Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Attorney General and Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Energy expert, Kojo Poku and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

NPP Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

He indicated that, the Electoral Commission (EC) will supervise the balloting process to ensure it’s free and fair.

Mr Nimako added that, all the aspirants will be given the album for the special delegates congress to help them in their campaign.

“All the aspirants will be given the album on Monday because we want to ensure the process is free, fair and transparent,” he assured.