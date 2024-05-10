Some agents of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and National Democratic Congress(NDC), claim they are still recording the serial numbers of Biometric Verification Registration (BVR) kits being used for the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

This is despite the Electoral Commission’s(EC) refusal to grant that request.

The EC refused the request on the basis that it would compromise the ongoing process.

Witnessing an increased number of first-time voters, some agents of the NPP and NDC, were able to obtain the serial numbers of the Biometric Verification kits.

Musah Ahmed, NDC Youth Organizer for Ayawaso North said, “As for us since day one, we captured the BVR system’s serial numbers, and we are monitoring. If they change it again, we will also capture it and send it to our superiors.”

When asked if the serial numbers were captured with the permission of the electoral officials, Ahmed Musah said, ‘we sought their permission, and they allowed us to take it.

The NPP’s Augustin Ofori Gyebi said, “when we need it, we can get it. We have it, they showed us everything”.

Agents who obtained the serial numbers did so without the approval of the District Director of Elections for Ayawaso North, Apostle Tizor Watson.

He said, “I’ve not heard of anybody asking of serial number from our outfit.”

His position was also corroborated by Lydia Anom, the Municipal Election Director, who also said her office had not given permission for the recording of serial numbers of BVR kits.

