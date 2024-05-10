Ghanaian reggae artiste and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has questioned Sarkodie on his performance on Bob Marley’s Stir It Up.

According to him, there was no reason for the musician to have featured on that song.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Blakk Rasta revealed that the intended purpose of the song was a love letter, written by the late musician, especially for his wife.

“I like it but I hate the desecration. The principle is the principle. Stir It Up was a love song made for Bob Marley’s wife, Rita Marley. What does Sarkodie want with it, is he a ‘betweener’ for them?” Is Sarkodie a ‘betweener’ to add his voice to Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ love letter to his wife? – Blakk Rasta said on Hitz FM.

He also stated that Sarkodie could have gone further in the industry if he had said no to the collaboration.

“Imagine it had come out to the public eye that Sarkodie had said no to this collaboration and that, he is not ready to even lace the shoes of this man, just like how John the Baptist said about Jesus, his name (fame) would have gone far”, he stated.

He further cautioned Sarkodie to stay away from the late musician’s songs.

“These are spiritual things, stay away from the man who is dead’s music, and especially that he didn’t have a precedence of featuring people”, he said.

Watch the full interview below: