A 23-year-old man, who allegedly murdered his 60-year-old father, Yaw Nbim, has been referred to the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Coast by the Enchi District Magistrate Court, to verify if he is mentally sound.
Abednego Nbim, unemployed, was said to have committed the crime at Kuesuea a cottage in old Yakase in the Aowin municipality.
He is currently on a provisional charge of murder as his plea has not been taken, and the trial judge Mr Lawrence Buanor-Buer has adjourned the case to Monday, May 20, 2024.