President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the ultra-modern Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

The brief ceremony on Friday, May 10 attracted dignitaries from far and near, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah among others.

The airport has an aesthetic appeal, with most of its staircase made of glass.

Visitors are greeted at the entrance by a signpost which reads Nante Yie, to wit walk well.

These features were captured in a video shared on X by Accra-based GTV.

Formerly known as the Kumasi Airport, the facility renamed after the 13th Ashanti King, Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I is currently undergoing equipment testing for both domestic and international flights.

An estimated 800,000 air passengers are expected to use the facility as it commences full operations by June 2024.

Watch the video below: