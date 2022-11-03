The Attorney-General has asked the Police to charge Richard Appiah, accused of killing two minors and storing some of their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region, with murder.

A duplicate docket on the accused was sent to the Office of the Attorney-General for advice.

The police said the Attorney-General had instructed them to charge Appiah with murder and also send him to the Psychiatric Hospital for extensive review.

“We, therefore, pray for an order of the court to enable us to send him to the Psychiatric Hospital.”

The court, presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye, ordered the Police to send Appiah to the Psychiatric Hospital and adjourned the matter to November 22.

Appiah, a footballer, is standing trial for allegedly killing Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong in cold blood.

Appiah is accused of allegedly storing some of the body parts of the victim in a refrigerator after killing them.

The court has preserved his plea.

The Police said during the investigation, some body parts and intestines were retrieved from a farm.

The minors have since been buried.

Background

Appiah is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two others, aged between 12 and 15 years.

After reports were made to the police on August 20, 2021, they found one of the deceased cut into pieces in a fridge, while two other deceased persons were found in other rooms in Richard Appiah’s home.

Police later discovered intestines believed to belong to one of the victims buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim.

Police later exhumed the intestines pending analysis and forensic examination. Two cutlasses with bloodstains were also retrieved from the scene. The identity of the third victim who was cut into pieces is yet to be known.

The suspect was arrested at Abesim after a relative of one of the victims reported to the Sunyani Police about his missing son on August 20, 2021.