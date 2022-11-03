Calls on President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign are not practicable, a former constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in New Juaben North, has said.

Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang maintained that, the President resigning will not solve the bread and butter issues confronting Ghanaians.

Some aggrieved Ghanaians are lacing their boots to reenact the historic 1995 ‘Kumi Pre Ko’ demonstration against the then Rawlings era, where Akufo-Addo played a lead role.

The protest dubbed ‘Kumi Pre Ko’ Reloaded to be led by private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu will be held on November 5 at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 7:00am.

Mr Kpebu in a Facebook post said the protest is to compel President Akufo-Addo to resign as the head of state.

A lot of people reeling under the socio-economic crisis have expressed their readiness to join the demonstration to force the President out of office.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Chairman Boateng-Agyemang said their demand is not backed by the constitution.

“Who do you want the President to hand over to? The Vice President or Speaker of Parliament? Calling on the President to resign is not practicable,” he stated.

Conceding that Ghana’s economy is reeling under pressure with the local currency consistently losing its value to the US dollar, he was confident things would change.