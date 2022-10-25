Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has served notice to lead a massive demonstration against President Nana Akufo-Addo over the economic crisis.

Dubbed Ku me preko reloaded, Mr Kpebu in a Facebook post announced the demo has been scheduled for November 5, 2022.

The lawyer has appealed to all Ghanaians to converge at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange at 7 am and join the march.

Mr Kpebu’s action is believed to be a replication of the massive demonstration Akufo-Addo led in 1995 during a time of hardship and oppression under late former President Jerry Rawlings’ administration.

The action, according to Mr Kpebu, is to impress upon the President to resign because he has shown that he cannot govern the country.

He stated a petition will be presented to President Akufo-Addo as part of the demonstration to drum home their concerns.

Citing the case of a driver’s mate who was electrocuted to death after climbing a high-tension pole at Kasoa Galilea over the economic hardships, the lawyer stated Ghanaians cannot be failed.

Below is Mr Kpebu’s post: