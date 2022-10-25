The founder of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Sam Korankye Ankrah, has sympathised with mothers in the face of the consistent depreciation of the local currency.

According to the charismatic preacher, the fall of the Cedi poses a challenge for households, especially women who have to buy milk to supplement the diets of their younger ones.

“Same milk, which was GH¢2 now is at GH¢8 and GH¢7. How will a mother buy milk and put in the tea or porridge for her children?” he lamented in a sermon on Sunday.

The Reverend Minister made these remarks while bemoaning the hardship in the country, including the depreciation of the Cedi against the US dollar and other major trading currencies across the globe.

His sentiments add to the calls by some prominent figures in society, urging the President to take steps to revive the ailing economy.

In a related development, another leader of the faith community, Prophet Kofi Oduro has also criticised President Akufo-Addo for what he describes as the President’s recent arrogance.

According to the founder of the Alabaster International Ministries, the President has departed from the humility that endeared him to voters in his bid to win power.

Addressing his congregants on Sunday, the energetic pastor seized the opportunity to warn the President against pride and the consequences that await him if he does heed the advice.

“I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you, Sir, the Lord is telling me, pride takes everybody down. And if you continue to be proud, you will go down without remedy. Your government will be the worst in the history of this country,” he stressed.

The preacher continued, “Your excellency, if you continue in the arrogance of speech and the pride of your life, you will never see solution and you will never see remedy.

“I stand here as a man of God and as a prophet of God, not needing anything from you except your repentance and your humility. If not, Ghana is going into destruction.”

Currently, Ghana is experiencing hard times with the country’s economic situation, worsening by the day.

The local currency is consistently depreciating against the US dollar; accompanied by a corresponding rise in inflation amidst the country’s growing debt stock and unemployment challenges.

Meanwhile, government is on the verge of finalising a deal with the IMF to lessen the hardship in the system and make the economy more viable.