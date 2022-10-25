Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has finally come out with an explanation for her sudden ‘gargantuan’ backside.

The young actress months ago left fans in shock and got them talking after visuals of her ‘gargantuan’ backside went viral.

The actress, born Clara Amoateng Benson, is known for her heavy boobs which she said is a hereditary trait that runs in her maternal lineage.

But her huge backside made some people speculate she had enhanced her body.

However, Maame Serwaa who has fought off the claims in an interview has attributed it to growth.

According to her, people should ignore the fact that females undergo a lot of changes when growing up.

“We are growing, the Maame Serwaa, you know, when she was 16 years old, can’t remain the same forever. In some women, their features appear enhanced. You shouldn’t assume that one has gone under the knife. Some will even say that you are overeating.

“When I was younger, I had smaller boobs, but as time goes on, I see them developing. I don’t have a child but it has grown bigger, you get it? It is life, you will have changes,” she clarified in an interview with Daily View Gh.

Maame Serwaa further revealed she has been using the gym often to manage her stature.