Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa has been turning heads with her impressive gym workout in a recent video she shared on social media.

The young starlet flaunted her newly transformed physique, which has left fans and followers in awe.

Maame Serwaa, real name Clara Benson, has been actively hitting the gym to maintain a healthy lifestyle and sculpt her body.

In the video, she can be seen confidently squatting, lifting weight and tightening her core.

Her gym video has garnered a lot of attention with fans praising her for her dedication and discipline in achieving her fitness goals.

However, others could not simply look past her sudden gargantuan backside as they fueled suspicion of Maame Serwaa going under the knife.

Watch video below: