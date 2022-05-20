Actress, Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson has popped up with a video on social media.

The Kumawod star rocked a pair of blue jeans which brought out all the contours.

For her shirt, Serwaa chose to go with a cropped t-shirt which showed parts of her belly.

She completed her sporty look with pair of white-coloured Yeezy crocs and long black hair.

Serwaa who has recently been releasing some eye-catching videos online continued in that line as she turned around to reveal her nice figure.

She went back and forth to show her curves before the video ended.

Watch below for the video as shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa: