Sorrow has taken over Nollywood again as another promising actor, Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi, popularly known as Leo Mezie, has been reported dead.

Leo is said to have passed on from complications of a kidney surgery he underwent last week.

He had been battling kidney failure for four years prior to his demise.

Lee reportedly passed on on Saturday May 14, 2022 in an Abuja-based hospital.

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, confirmed his death via a post on Instagram Monday.

News of Leo’s illness became public knowledge when an appeal for fund post was made on his behalf.

He becomes the fifth to die in the last month and the second in just 3 days.

Leo’s demise comes shortly after Gbenga Richards also lost the battle to diabetes and high blood pressure.