Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has described himself as an indefatigable stalwart of the ruling party.

As a member of the ruling party for almost two decades, he said he is NPP by “birth or death”.

Born into a family with strong love for the elephant party, Chairman Wontumi said nothing will let him cross carpet to another political party.

The business mogul said his love for the ruling party transcends material gains.

Ahead of the NPP’s Regional elections, Chairman Wontumi is convinced he will be retained as Ashanti Regional chairman for his dedication and support.

He made the revelation in an interview on The Delay Show.