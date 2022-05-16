AshantiGold SC President, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has been slapped with a ban from all football-related activities for the next ten years with a heavy fine, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have announced.

“Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, President of Ashantigold SC was charged for breaching Article 27(1)(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics 2019; Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, and Article 34(5)(a)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations 2019,” wrote an FA statement.

“That at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Ashantigold SC shall be demoted to the Division Two League in accordance with Article 6(3)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.

“That a fine of GHc100,000.00 is imposed on Ashantigold SC in accordance with Article 6(1)(c) and Article 6(4) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.”

The action relates to a Ghana Premier League game at the end of the 2020/2021 season when Ashantigold beat Inter Allies by 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

An Allies player, Hashmin Musah, scored two own goals in a radio interview that his own goals were scored deliberately to scupper a 5-1 bet that some people had placed on the match.

However, Dr. Frimpong’s son who is the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the has also been given a 96-month ban from all related football activities for his involvement in the fixed match.

“There is a strong evidence of match fixing between Emmanuel Frimpong and Noo Amoah Gogo, an official of Inter Allies”

“That the Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold SC Emmanuel Frimpong is bann d form taking prt in any football-related activity for a period of 96 months in accordance with Article 34.5 (d)(I) of the Ghan Premier League Regulations 2019.

“A fine of Ghc 50,000 has been imposed on the Chief Executice Officer of AshantiGold”.

AshantiGold SC were found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.

The father and son have also been fined GH₵100,000 and GH₵50,000 respectively.

Both clubs [AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies] have since been demoted to Ghana’s Division Two, the country’s 3rd tier league, and each fined Ghs 100,000.

Players, coaches, and officials of both clubs have been slapped with various bans.