The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission says the two tigers owned by businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Chedar, are well protected.

The Director of Operations at the Wildlife Division, Luri Kanton, in a media interview after visiting the estate, said the big cats pose no threat to the residents.

“We have made the visit to look at the tigers to look at their conditions, the cage they are put in and then we want to assure the general public that the tigers are well secured in this cage and our investigation also reveals that so far, their welfare too is being catered for.”

Director of Operations at the Wildlife Division, Mr. Luri Kanton

Mr. Kanton explained that the animals will be relocated after a new structure has been constructed for them.

“The tigers are safe, healthy and well protected and relocation will be done after investigations and a new structure would’ve to be constructed at a new location before the relocation of the animals could be done”.

He assuaged the fears expressed by the residents of Wonda World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra.

“We want to assure the general public that we are satisfied with the conditions under which they are living here. The next step will see the animals out of this place, but until then, we are still making investigations,” he said.

On Thursday, there were reports of some residents expressing concerns over the presence of the animals in the neighbourhood.

According to them, the presence of the animals makes them feel unsafe.

They also insisted attempts to get the owner or the management of the facility to evacuate the tigers proved futile.

Although these claims have been refuted by the owner, the Police subsequently charged the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to remove the animals to an appropriate facility.