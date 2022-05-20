A video of businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar playing with his tigers has surfaced, barely a day after some Ridge residents accused him of putting their lives in danger.

In the video, he is seen issuing commands to one of the tigers tied with a rope at the neck in a structure built to keep them.

While playing with one, the other tiger walks unconcerned from one end of the fenced structure to another, with a lack of interest.

“You see how sociable they are; they’d welcome you alright, I will touch them, I hold them, I hold their tales, they would say ‘hello’ to me, we’d go there, we play ball and they are okay,” Nana Kwame Bediako said.

This comes after some residents of Wonder World Estates, near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra expressed worry over the presence of the two tigers in the estate believed to be owned by the business mogul.

The presence of the tigers, according to the residents, is making them unsafe.

But the owner has refuted the claims, saying the rationale behind owning the seven-month-old predators was to promote tourism in the country and not meant to harm anyone.

He says there were not harmful to the residents as he has been put in adequate security so they do not harm anyone.