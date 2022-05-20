The accolades keep pouring in for rapper Black Sherif after releasing the video for his hit song Kwaku The Traveller.

The latest celebrity to praise the Konongo rapper for his prowess is multiple Grammy Award winner Timbaland.

Taking to Instagram, Timbaland shared a snippet of the video on his page, tagged Black Sherif, and added four fire emojis.

“This that vibe, (sic)” he wrote.

Black Sherif released the visuals for Kwaku The Traveller on the afternoon of Thursday, May 19. It was directed by renowned videographer David Nicole Sey.

The video also captures Black Sherif’s message in the song about a youth’s struggle.

The video, since its release, has received many positive reviews from fans, music enthusiasts and social media users.

Check out reactions below:

Blacko 🖤✨ releases the video for his latest hit #kwakuTheTraveller The music Video is Maaddd🔥🔥🔥 it's unique and more like a movie 🎥🍿 on its own.

Well done 👏👏👏 Blacko ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mOVuhKkoT9 — Efua_ever (@EfuaEver) May 19, 2022

The moment black threw a fork down Lmaoo , that kwaku the traveller video is hard and clean #kwakuTheTraveller — Esosa the saucekid🦍 (@Mcpee_xr) May 19, 2022

‘Kwaku The Traveller’ was officially released on April 15. Since its release, the song produced by Joker Nharnah has been on the apex of major music playlists across the various digital streaming platforms in the world.

It debuted at number 1 on Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria and Ghana, respectively.

The song was the number 1 most Shazam song in the world, #1 on Triller, #1 on Deezer, #1 on Boomplay Hot Trending 100, and also entered Spotify Viral 50 charts with #1 in Sweden, #5 in the UK, #10 on Spotify Global, #2 in Norway, #3 in Denmark, #6 in both Netherlands and Belgium, #9 in France among others.

Black Sherif garnered over 75 million audio streams with his smash hit single a month after its release.

This meteoric rise comes as no surprise to music lovers across the world.

The song is themed on a captivating story of a young man on a lifetime journey searching for greatness with a well-crafted storyline and amazing melodies.

