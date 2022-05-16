Ex-lover to Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, on Saturday cried out over the decision by government to allegedly demolish his house at Abuja.

Joseph Egbri, popularly known as Kpokpogri claimed the house was demolished due to personal vendetta.

The distraught man went live on his Instagram page to allege that, his house worth over N700 million was destroyed by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

In his live session, Kpokpogri stated that, when he asked them why his building was being destroyed, they said it was an “order from above.”

“They told me the order is from above… I have my building approval, I have all my documents, and I paid four million naira for the documentation fee” he alleged.

Kpokpogri noted that, the FCDA monitored the house construction from the foundation to the finishing level and demolished it because he refused to sell the house to them.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the FCDA was futile as calls made to the agency’s representatives were unanswered and texts were not replied.