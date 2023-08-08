Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to share her happiness and gratitude to God, as rumours circulate about the possible collapse of her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s marriage to fellow actress Rosy Meurer.

Amidst these speculations, Tonto Dikeh said the issues in their home is as a result of God’s punishment to them on her behalf.

A post by the well-known Nigerian blog Gistlover has been circulating on social media, suggesting that Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s marriage might be facing difficulties due to allegations of infidelity and domestic violence.

The report indicates that the sensitive matter has been kept private as the family works towards finding a resolution.

The couple is yet to react to the news.

However, Tonto, who claims to have been vindicated over claims she made about her husband which he is repeating in his new marriage, has taken to social media to rejoice.

“I am just a girl who God is busy helping. God is intentional about me like I am about him,” she wrote in an Instagram post.