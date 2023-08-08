

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, made this call during the NDC’s ‘Moment of Truth’ address on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters.

“We call for the immediate resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank and his deputies within 21 days from today,” the Minority Leader demanded.

This comes after the Central Bank in its Annual Report and Financial Statements revealed that it recorded a loss of GH ¢60.8 billion in 2022.

He accused the governor of incompetence in managing the bank, adding that the bank has virtually collapsed.

He claimed that the Governor has recklessly mismanaged the Central Bank, bringing it to its knees, and that he cannot continue to lead the bank without being held accountable.

“Those who have led these reckless and criminal conduct, unleashed economic hardship and financial distress on the suffering people of Ghana, must be held accountable for this particular action. In fact, impunity of the highest order can no longer be tolerated by the suffering masses of Ghanaians. We must not allow dangerous precedents to be set for future leaders,” he added.

According to Dr Ato Forson, if the governor and his deputies do not heed his call, the NDC is prepared to act accordingly.

“We are resolved to embark on popular action to occupy the Central Bank and drive out the team of inept, callous and criminally minded mismanagers of our finances to save the Bank of Ghana,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday.

He added that the NDC will ensure “that a march to ensure accountability will begin in 21 days if the Governor of the Bank of Ghana does not do the needful and pack bag and baggage out of that sacred institution that he has unfortunately mismanaged.”

“Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies must go, there has to be an end to this impunity now!”

