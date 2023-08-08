The owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, onhas revealed the reason for the reappointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of the club.

The former WAFA boss who left the club after steering the Porcupine Warriors to Premier League glory during the 2021/22 season has returned to the club ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana football season.

Following a visit on Monday, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II disclosed that extensive consultations were conducted to identify the ideal candidate capable of leading Kotoko to success, and Ogum’s name emerged prominently from discussions with former players, leaders of the supporters’ group, and key recommendations, including an endorsement from Kwasi Appiah and a prominent figure in Accra, as well as the endorsement of team manager Ohene Brenya and another individual.

“Following discussions with former players, leaders of the supporters’ group, and various recommendations, Kwasi Appiah’s endorsement, a prominent figure in Accra, team manager Ohene Brenya, and another individual all vouched for his capabilities (Ogum). As a result, I instructed them to reach out to him,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II revealed.

“When he arrived, I informed him that he had been identified as the one to lead my club. I made it clear that I didn’t require a formal response, but rather, he should prepare to take charge and shape the team. He graciously accepted the responsibility and agreed to join,” the club owner explained.

Prosper Narteh Ogum will collaborate with Coach David Ocloo and Wilson Burton Asare as his deputies.

Asante Kotoko are expected to begin pre-season today at Beposo ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana football season which get underway in September later this year.

The Porcupine Warriors will begin their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Having finished at the 4th spot last season, Asante Kotoko will hope to improve their performance in the upcoming season.

