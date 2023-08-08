Director-General for National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Prof Edward Appiah, has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful environment in the conduct of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to him, students siting the exams in the various centres visited were not tensed but relaxed.

“Even in the conducting of exams themselves you could see that the students are very calm and no form of malpractice,” he observed.

He stressed that if such good character exhibited continues, this year’s BECE will be the best.

Briefing the media on his tour to some of the BECE’s centers in Ashanti region, Prof Edward Appiah explained how they have been able to curb exams malpractice, emphasizing the introduction of serialization sessions have been helpful.

“There might be three versions within one center and so you are not sure which question your close neighbor doing. The serialization is done in all the various centers,” said Prof Edward Appiah.

He says once the last year’s was successful, the year’s performance will be better.