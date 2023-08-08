Life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has vowed to do everything possible to make the club great again.

The Porcupine Warriors, despite their impressive outings in the domestic league, have struggled to make an impact in African competitions despite impressive records on the continent decades ago.

Kotoko last won the Premier League during the 2021/22 season under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Following their participation in the CAF Champions League, Kotoko failed to impress and exited in the playoffs round.

Having been dropped from the Confederations Cup, Kotoko again failed to make it to the group phase of the tournament.

Otumfuo on Monday evening met the playing body and the technical and the Interim Management Committee (IMC) ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Addressing the playing body and the technical team, Otumfuo vowed to do anything possible to make the club great again.

He also underscored an unwavering commitment to propel the Kumasi-based club back to prominence.

“Whatever I will do to make the team great again, I will do. What I am expecting from you all is a unity to make Kotoko great again,” Otumfuo said.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will officially open pre-season today at Beposo in the Ashanti Region ahead of the new season that get underway in September later this year.

Asante Kotoko will open their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Following the dissolution of the 12-member board of directors and the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management, a four-member IMC has been assembled by Otumfuo to ensure the day-to-day running of the club.

The IMC members are Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua; the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, Prosper Narteh Ogum as head coach and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager.

