Asante Kotoko coach, Proser Narteh Ogum, has confirmed David Ocloo as his first team assistant coach.

The pair were together at the club during the 2020/21 season where they worked tirelessly to win the Premier League title.

However, Narteh Ogum and Ocloo left the club after just a season at the Porcupine Warriors.

David Ocloo, however, worked as the assistant coach of Hearts of Oak in the 2022/23 Ghana football season but left the club on mutual grounds.

However, Narteh Ogum has returned to the club following the inauguration of the four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) by the life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following the dissolution of the board of directors and the management team.

Speaking at his official unveiling at the Baba Yara Stadium, Narteh Ogum confirmed David Ocloo as his first team assistant coach.

According to him, the former Liberty Professionals coach is competent and is able to question his decisions.

David Ocloo

“He (David Ocloo) is very competent and very loyal. He is a high-level professional,” Ogum said.

“In choosing an assistant you have to choose a loyal person who you can trust.

“I need an assistant who can question all my decisions and Ocloo has it all and I like working with him,” he added.

Asante Kotoko are expected to begin pre-season on Tuesday, August 8 at Beposo ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana football season which gets underway in September later this year.

The Porcupine Warriors will begin their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Having finished at the 4th spot last season, Asante Kotoko will hope to improve their performance in the upcoming season.

