Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum says he is unfazed by the impressive performance of Samartex FC ahead of the upcoming encounter this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the Premier League leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 27 games on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated game, Narteh Ogum, who has come under intense pressure due to poor results, said his team is not scared of the opponent, although they are leading the league table.

According to him, they are preparing well and will play to win the fixture against Samartex FC.

“The form of Samartex does not scare us at all. We are Kumasi Asante Kotoko and we can pull a surprise any day,” he told Opemsuo Radio.

The confidence levels of the players are high and if we go into the game with that confidence, we can get the needed results,” he added.

Asante Kotoko after 26 games sits 11th on the league log with 33 points. Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 15:00GMT.