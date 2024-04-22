Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has commended his players following their hard-earned victory against FC Samartex.

After enduring an eight-game winless streak, the Reds bounced back to winning form as they faced the Premier League leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium for Matchday 27 on Sunday.

Despite a goalless first half, Kotoko was awarded a penalty which Enock Morrison successfully converted, securing a 1-0 victory for the Porcupine Warriors.

The win has lifted Kotoko to 10th place on the Premier League table with 36 points.

Speaking after the match, Prosper Ogum praised his players for their determined performance and their adherence to the game plan.

“I’m impressed with our performance today; we looked solid defensively, dangerous in attack, and we exploited spaces behind their defense, showing our intent to both defend and score,” he remarked.

“Winning is what matters most. Especially coaching a team like Asante Kotoko, the ultimate goal is to secure the three points, regardless of how well we play,” Ogum added.

Asante Kotoko will face defending champions, Medeama SC, in their upcoming Matchday 28 fixture at Akoon Park this weekend.

