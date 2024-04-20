Legon Cities clinched a hard-earned 2-0 victory against Hearts of Oak in Matchday 27 action at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Saturday afternoon.

Hearts of Oak, aiming to bounce back from three consecutive defeats, had secured a win against Karela United in their previous match and sought to continue their winning streak.

The first half ended goalless, but Albert Yeboah broke the deadlock with a brilliant strike in the 54th minute, followed by another goal 11 minutes later to seal the victory.

⏰ FT’ I Legon Cities 2-0 Hearts



The Royals silence noisy neighbors Hearts of Oak to earn the bragging rights in the Accra Derby thanks to a brace from Albert Yeboah. ⚽️⚽️



Such an important 𝐖 at home! 💪🏼#LegonCitiesHearts #AccraDerby pic.twitter.com/YvX5BNZS7p — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) April 20, 2024

The home team held on firmly to secure all three points, positioning them just behind Hearts on the league table.

Meanwhile, the loss leaves Hearts temporarily in tenth place with 35 points.

The remaining matches will take place at various stadiums on Sunday.