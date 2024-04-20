Legon Cities clinched a hard-earned 2-0 victory against Hearts of Oak in Matchday 27 action at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Saturday afternoon.
Hearts of Oak, aiming to bounce back from three consecutive defeats, had secured a win against Karela United in their previous match and sought to continue their winning streak.
The first half ended goalless, but Albert Yeboah broke the deadlock with a brilliant strike in the 54th minute, followed by another goal 11 minutes later to seal the victory.
The home team held on firmly to secure all three points, positioning them just behind Hearts on the league table.
Meanwhile, the loss leaves Hearts temporarily in tenth place with 35 points.
The remaining matches will take place at various stadiums on Sunday.