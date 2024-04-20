Asante Kotoko captain, Danlad Ibrahim, has expressed the team’s distress over their recent poor results, admitting they’ve been having sleepless nights.

The Porcupine Warriors began the season strongly, finishing the first round in second place.

However, their form has dipped significantly in the second round, with the team winless in their last seven matches across all competitions, dropping to 11th place on the table.

This downturn has drawn criticism from fans, some of whom stormed the team’s training ground demanding better performances.

In response, the club’s life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, called for an emergency meeting to address the issues.

Danlad has apologized on behalf of the players to the fan base, acknowledging that they don’t deserve such poor results.

He revealed that the players have been struggling to sleep and promised to work hard to improve the situation.

“We would first like to apologize to our supporters because we know they don’t deserve this kind of result and the turmoil in the team. However, we want to assure them that we will do whatever it takes to turn it around,” Danlad told the club’s media.

“It’s very, very bad because many of us can’t even sleep, considering what we want to achieve for Asante Kotoko and our careers. But we know it’s part of the job, and the only way to change things now is to work hard and stay focused. Otherwise, it could get worse.”

Asante Kotoko will aim to end their poor run when they face league leaders, FC Samartex, in the Matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.