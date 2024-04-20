The South African community is reeling in shock after thugs hijacked a Toyota Quantum carrying corpses to funeral grounds.

According to police spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, the driver was dropped off mid way as the car snatchers drove off.

The complainant alleged that he was driving along a highway when he was kidnapped.

The police explained that the driver was driving a company vehicle of Icebolethu Funerals, transporting four bodies to Durban.

The driver was then allegedly forced out of the vehicle by two occupants of a blue Renault Triber, who pointed firearms at him. He was then placed in the back seat of the Triber, and his head was covered.

The suspects took the complainant’s wallet, containing cash and a cellphone.

The stolen hearse was later found abandoned with the four bodies inside.

The police opened a case of kidnapping and are currently searching for the suspects.