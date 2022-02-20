A family has been left traumatized and searching for answers following a horrible tragedy which befell a hearse transporting a body for burial.

The deceased’s wife sadly died during the horrific accident while her late husband’s body was defaced after it was thrown out of the coffin.

The hearse was accompanying the body of Mr Caleb Mapaya. His widow, Mrs Cecilia Chingaya-Mapaya, was seated next to the hearse driver when the accident occurred.

During the freak accident, the widow was thrown out of the vehicle and trapped underneath. She was later rescued and transported to Hauna District Hospital. Unfortunately, she later succumbed to the injuries sustained during the accident.

The police blamed the driver of the hearse for the accident. Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka told the Manica Post.

“The corpse was thrown out of the coffin, and it landed on the ground. The driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle. We urge motorists to desist from speeding and always adhere to road traffic rules.”

Chatadza has since been arrested and is assisting the police with investigations.

A neice of the deceased couple who was also driving behind the hearse told media men that they are yet to understand how the widow and coffin flew out of the car even when all doors were locked.

“My aunt and her husband’s corpse were the only ones that were thrown out of the vehicle. All the doors were locked and they were still locked when we were rescued by passers-by. People say she was thrown out through the window, but it is unbelievable as all the windows were closed before the accident.

“After I was rescued, I noticed that my aunt was missing and we all rushed to look for her. We realised that she was trapped under the vehicle and we managed to rescue her.

“It is taboo for someone to die while on her way to bury her husband. The fact that the corpse sustained some injuries is scary. How can a corpse be thrown out of an intact and secured coffin? The funeral service provider should tell us what really happened,” said Mrs Gandiwa.