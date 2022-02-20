A member of the Tanzanian Police Force Traffic Department, Darius Makambako, has reportedly sued his neighbour, Evans Mastano, 32, who he hired to impregnate his 28-year-old wife, Precious

It was gathered that the couple’s six years effort to produce a child had been to no avail as 50-year-old Darius is sterile.

It is in line with this that the couple contacted his friend and neighbour to help impregnate his wife at a fee of 2million shillings (over GHS 5,700)

After the three evenings a week sex calender, and 75 attempts, the said wife was never pregnant.

Darius’ wife, who is a nurse, took a three-month leave in a bid to dedicate her time to sleeping with her husband’s best friend and neighbour to see if she would take in. All proved futile.

It became worrisome after Precious failed to get pregnant for 10 months and the couple insisted that Evans have a medical examination.

Here came the shock as it was uncovered that Evans, who was also a father of two, was also sterile.

In a twisted event, Evans’ wife confessed he was not the real father of their two children.

The incident angered Darius, who sued Evans for a breach of contract, and they are facing court.

Meanwhile, Evans has staged a defense noting that he did not guarantee conception, but only that he would give it an honest effort.