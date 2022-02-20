The National Sports Authority [NSA] has announced that full capacity will be admitted at the Accra Sports Stadium for the game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

According to the NSA, the decision to have a full house for the Super Clash was reached after consultation with the Ghana Health Service/COVID-19 Taskforce with all considerations noted.

The NSA had an earlier request this week to scrap the 25% limit on stadium attendance. The request was rejected before the latest u-turn.

Government, as part of its measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, granted only 25% of fans to watch games at the various stadia.

Per the directive to have a full capacity stadium for the game, mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols will be ensured, while vaccination centres will be set up at the stadium for unvaccinated fans to get the jab.

Full statement by the NSA below:

Meanwhile, the game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.