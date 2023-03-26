An ambulance transporting a corpse from Accra to Konongo has been involved in an accident on the Assin stretch of the highway.

The hearse with registration number GR 9867-16 reportedly hit into a pothole at a sharp curve, which caused the car to veer off the road.

The hearse managed to run into a bush and rammed into the sideways.

A mourner sitting in the passenger side of the car sustained critical injuries and has been transported to the St Francis Xavier Hospital.

Assin Fosu Police command who were called to the scene towed the hearse containing the body to the funeral grounds for the procession to continue.

The police commander, who spoke to Adom News, said though the front right side of the hearse is completely mangled, the driver escaped unscathed.

