The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, touched down in Accra on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

She was in the company of her husband Douglas Emhoff and other top officials in the US government.

Madam Harris was met by Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport amid traditional drumming and cheers from some school pupils.

During the speech, the US Vice President highlighted her commitment to holding discussions that will foster opportunities in various sectors of the continent.

Vice President Harris’ visit marks the only second time a sitting American Vice President has visited Ghana. The first was Richard Nixon in 1957, though three sitting US Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama have visited Ghana

Watch her full speech here: