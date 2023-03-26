Ghanaian actress Janet Boateng, has waved spinsterhood goodbye as she the ties knot with her longtime lover, Paul Asante.

The couple tied the knot in a colourful traditional ceremony which happened over the weekend on March 24, 2023.

The marriage ceremony took place at Greater Kumasi specifically at Atimatim New Site near Akwasi Oppong Area.

Janet was captured radiating in a colourful Kente ensemble before rocking a green corseted gown.

Kumawood actresses including Oteele, Ella Wan and others were spotted at the event

Check out the photos below: