Dancehall King Shatta Wale is in the news again, just this time not for verbal assault but for his charitable deeds.

Shatta has gifted comic actor and youtuber, Dr Likee a brand new car in appreciation for the support the latter has dedicated to his Shaxi business.

Since Shatta Wale announced his online-hailing ride, Shaxi, multiple celebrities have been made brand ambassadors and the latest to join Medikal and Fella Makafui in that category is Dr Likee.

As part of the package, Dr Likee took delivery of a red Hyundai Elantra in the company of other Kumawood actors and skit producers.

The handing over was done by Sammy Flex and a close ally of Shatta Movement who made the presentation on behalf of Shatta Wale.

For the next year, Shatta Wale covers insurance and maintenance to ensure smooth running of the branded car.

Speaking on the news, Dr Likee said his garage is gradually expanding, kind courtesy Shatta Wale.

He expressed excitement that his quota to the business has been recognised and rewarded, pledging to fulfil his mantle as an ambassador.

