Tragedy struck a second time when a hearse transporting a dead body to a funeral venue was involved in an accident.

The man, who reportedly died two days ago, was being transported to a village in the Eastern part of Nigerian for burial when a bus rammed into the hearse.

The impact left the hearse mangled while the wife and children of the deceased suffered various degrees of injuries.

The survivors were rushed to a medical centre for treatment as the corpse was returned to the mortuary pending the recovery of the injured victims.