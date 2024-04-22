Hearts of Oak coach Abubakar Ouattara faced another setback as his team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Legon Cities over the weekend.

The Phobians lost to The Royals at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu during the Matchday 27 games.

Albert Yeboah secured the win for the hosts with a brace after a goalless first half, leaving Hearts with four losses in their last five league matches.

Following the defeat, some travelling fans stayed behind to express their disappointment with Ouattara’s team. The Ivorian coach approached the supporters, seemingly to hear their concerns and offer explanations.

Despite visible upset, both sides conveyed their thoughts passionately, with no further escalation.

In a viral video, Ouattara explained that, he had no control over the current squad’s composition, as he wasn’t responsible for recruitment.

While some fans criticized the team’s performance, others questioned his selections, particularly singling out Thomas Winimi for recent mistakes.

In response, Ouattara asked for patience and support, stating, “These are the materials I have. I do not have any players anywhere else so I have to work with them. So be patient and hear me out.”

Ouattara also revealed the team’s pre-match difficulties, saying, “Yesterday at the hotel, we did not have electricity or water.”

Hearts of Oak will aim to bounce back when they face Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, April 26, 2024, in the Matchday 28 games.

