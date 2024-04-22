NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Nhyiaeso, Faustina Dery Bayor, has chided the government for failing to complete the redevelopment of the Santasi Market in Kumasi within the stipulated time.

At a press briefing with the market women bemoaned the adverse impact of the stalled construction on their trading and wellbeing.

Sod cutting for the redevelopment of the Santasi Market was held on May 12, 2022, with an expected 24month completion period. It was pre-financed by Abba Investment Limited.

Barely two years after the start of the project, it stands neglected at the early stage of construction.

The market has weeds grown all over, becoming a den for rodents and reptiles.

“The NPP has a habit of ignoring the people of Ashanti Region in terms of development. I have been buying from these women for 20 years. I know the challenges they go through with this temporal land they occupy. No electricity, security. I am calling on the Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Samuel Pyne to do the needful since he awarded the contract because my mothers are suffering,” said Madam Dery Bayor.

Some market women who spoke with Adom News expressed their displeasure over the current state of the market and the risk involved in trading at the temporary place given to them.

“We have not given any prior notice when they destroyed the old structure. They promised to bring KMA security to help man the area but nothing was done. Always thieves invade the market and steal our goods. You are always uneasy when we close because you don’t know what will happen the next day. With no electricity here, we are calling on the NPP government to come to our aid, otherwise we will vote for the one who understands us”, said a concerned trader.

The contractor has been out of site for months with no hope of returning anytime soon.

The traders are unhappy with failed promises of the Mayor of Kumasi.

The market is the only major trading place serving the people of Santasi, Fankyenbra, TUC, Anyinam, and surrounding communities.

The modern market project is designed to be fitted with solar power, a 20-seater KVIP, a Police Station, a Fire Post, a Pharmacy, Creche, among other facilities to make business activities thrive and boost the socioeconomic development of the area.